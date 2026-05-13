IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru report novel carbon-free ferrocene analog
Scientists at IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru just made a big chemistry breakthrough: they built a new version of ferrocene without any carbon.
Instead of the usual iron sandwiched between carbon rings, their compound uses boron rings and osmium in the middle.
The discovery was published in Science and could shake up how chemists think about these classic structures.
Modeling led to osmium-stabilized boron rings
The team, used smart computational modeling to figure out osmium would best stabilize boron rings.
They cooked up the compound at 100 degrees Celsius for 8 hours, ending up with a colorless solid confirmed by X-ray diffraction.
Thanks to hydrogen bridges in the boron rings, this structure is even stronger than traditional ferrocene, which means it could help create better catalysts for pharmaceutical manufacturing and inspire new boron-based materials like borophenes.