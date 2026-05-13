IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru report novel carbon-free ferrocene analog

Modeling led to osmium-stabilized boron rings

The team, used smart computational modeling to figure out osmium would best stabilize boron rings.

They cooked up the compound at 100 degrees Celsius for 8 hours, ending up with a colorless solid confirmed by X-ray diffraction.

Thanks to hydrogen bridges in the boron rings, this structure is even stronger than traditional ferrocene, which means it could help create better catalysts for pharmaceutical manufacturing and inspire new boron-based materials like borophenes.