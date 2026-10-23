IIT Madras announces AI research push with pico centers study
Technology
IIT Madras is stepping up its AI game with new research projects and plans to study pico centers: tiny, sector-focused data hubs designed for fields like agriculture, space, and manufacturing.
Announced at its AI conclave, these moves aim to make advanced tech more practical and accessible across different industries.
IIT Madras advances AI education initiatives
The institute is also working on energy-efficient AI educational tools to reach India's massive student population.
Plus, they are rolling out a software platform to evaluate AI tools and have released a white paper on how AI could affect jobs.
To top it off, IIT Madras's Centre for Responsible AI is teaming up with The Better India to create 500 videos that help everyone understand how to use AI responsibly.