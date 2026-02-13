IIT Madras builds AI education platform: Is it India's 'UPI?'
India unveiled plans for the Bharat Bodhan AI Stack—think of it as the UPI for education.
Built by IIT Madras and unveiled in New Delhi, this new platform uses AI to deliver lectures in different languages, all while keeping each teacher's unique style.
One platform for all learning needs
Bharat Bodhan covers everything from school and college learning to skill-building and research with 3D lab simulations.
It brings together NCERT and state board content under the NEP 2020 guidelines, letting edtech startups plug into one shared system instead of building their own.
Making quality education accessible to all
IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti says the focus is on structured learning—not just endless scrolling—so students don't get lost online.
Education Minister Pradhan called India's AI "inclusive by design," aiming to reach 30 crore students from Class 3 up to research level.
The goal: make quality education accessible for everyone, everywhere.