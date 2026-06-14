IIT Madras develops Tiruchirapalli plant to recover materials from PCBs
Technology
IIT Madras developed a new pilot plant in Tiruchirapalli to tackle electronic waste, focusing on printed circuit boards (PCBs) packed with metals like copper, lead, and tin.
The goal? Clean up toxic e-waste and recover useful materials instead of letting them go to waste.
Single acid 0 discharge process
The plant uses a unique single-acid, zero-discharge process that keeps things safe for the environment while pulling out valuable metals.
Built with fully homegrown tech and funded by IIT Madras itself, the facility is automated with strong safety features.
With India producing nearly 5 million metric tons of e-waste each year, this project shows how research can turn into real-world solutions for cleaner recycling and securing critical minerals.