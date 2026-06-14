IIT Madras develops Tiruchirapalli plant to recover materials from PCBs

Single acid 0 discharge process

The plant uses a unique single-acid, zero-discharge process that keeps things safe for the environment while pulling out valuable metals.

Built with fully homegrown tech and funded by IIT Madras itself, the facility is automated with strong safety features.

With India producing nearly 5 million metric tons of e-waste each year, this project shows how research can turn into real-world solutions for cleaner recycling and securing critical minerals.