IIT Madras, Finnish Meteorological Institute launch VAYYU to tackle climate
IIT Madras and the Finnish Meteorological Institute just launched VAYYU, a virtual research center focused on tackling climate challenges.
Announced today, the project aims to decode how air pollution and weather interact, study melting glaciers in the Himalayas, and study urban air quality—all using advanced climate modeling.
VAYYU builds on earlier projects like CryoSCOPE (tracking glacier changes in Kargil) and CO-ENHANCIN (studying Chennai's atmosphere).
The center wants to improve understanding of pollution-climate coupling and aerosol impacts on regional hydro-climate, glacier melt and urban air quality in Indian cities and mountain regions.
This partnership means more student exchanges, internships, winter schools on climate science, workshops, and joint research—so if you're into environmental science or tech, this could be your chance to get involved.