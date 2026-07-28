IIT Madras incubated D-Propulse achieves India's 1st 5-kN RDE success
Technology
D-Propulse, a defense startup incubated at IIT Madras, just pulled off India's first successful test of a 5-kN air-breathing rotating detonation engine (RDE) at a DRDO facility.
The engine hit stable thrust and marks a big leap for homegrown propulsion tech.
D-Propulse RDE 15-25% efficient flight-ready 2027
This RDE uses pressure-gain combustion, making it 15-25% more efficient than older designs.
With fewer moving parts, it's easier and cheaper to build: think precision machining instead of complicated turbines.
D-Propulse aims for a flight-ready version by December 2027, hoping to power future missiles and drones.
Moving from lab tests to real prototypes could seriously boost India's next-generation defense tech scene.