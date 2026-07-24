IIT Madras invites applicants to 1-week AI startup course
Technology
IIT Madras is running a one-week course, "Building a Successful AI Startup," from August 10-14 for anyone eager to turn their AI ideas into real businesses:
final-year BTech, MTech, and PhD students, faculty members and postdoctoral researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and early-stage AI startups are all welcome.
Applications close July 27.
Lakshmi Shankar leads hands-on workshops
The course features hands-on workshops and case studies led by Lakshmi Shankar (former vice president of Google Search, Stanford Sloan fellow, and general partner at Together Fund).
You'll learn about market validation, product-market fit, fundraising, and more.
At the end, teams pitch their startup ideas. The best one wins a ₹4 lakh grant to kick-start their journey.