IIT Madras is setting up a major EV research center
Technology
IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu's TIDCO are teaming up to launch a major electric vehicle (EV) research center called the Advanced Automotive Translational Research Center (AATRC).
Set in Tamil Nadu Knowledge City near Tiruvallur, this 40,000-square-foot space will get ₹200 crore over five years to turn lab ideas into real-world EV tech.
AATRC will help India become an EV innovation hub
AATRC will focus on everything from smarter batteries and charging systems to next-generation automotive software.
The goal? To help create 40-50 new products, support up to 200 startups, and open thousands of jobs in India's growing EV scene.
For anyone interested in clean tech or future mobility, it's a big step toward making India an EV innovation hotspot.