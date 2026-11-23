IIT Madras launches 20 online courses for classes 9-12
IIT Madras is rolling out 20 online certificate courses for classes 9-12, starting January 11, 2027.
Think topics like AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, all at just ₹500 per course.
Registration is open until January 8, 2027, so there's still time to sign up if you're interested.
IIT Madras code e-certificates on completion
These eight-week courses are developed and delivered by faculty members and experts from IIT Madras and other leading academic and research institutions, with recorded lessons plus live Saturday sessions.
Finish the prescribed assignments and assessments and you'll earn an e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.
To enroll, your school needs to nominate a teacher as the contact point and fill out a quick online form.
The program already connects more than 2.25 lakh students across over 6,500 partner schools, so you'll be in good company!