These eight-week courses are developed and delivered by faculty members and experts from IIT Madras and other leading academic and research institutions, with recorded lessons plus live Saturday sessions.

Finish the prescribed assignments and assessments and you'll earn an e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.

To enroll, your school needs to nominate a teacher as the contact point and fill out a quick online form.

The program already connects more than 2.25 lakh students across over 6,500 partner schools, so you'll be in good company!