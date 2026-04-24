IIT Madras launches 3 beginner AI courses on SWAYAM Plus
Technology
IIT Madras just rolled out three new AI courses on the SWAYAM Plus platform, all designed for total beginners.
Whether you're a student, an administrator, or just curious about how to talk to AI, there's something here for you, no coding experience needed.
Registration is open until May 10, 2026.
Courses teach Python, AI tools, prompts
The lineup includes "AI for Aspiring Engineers" (think basics of Python and machine learning), "AI for Administrators" (using AI tools for smarter decisions), and "Prompt Engineering" (learning how to get better results from AI systems).
These courses are part of the popular "AI for All" campaign, which has already attracted thousands of learners.
If you want in, head over to swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in to sign up.