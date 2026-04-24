IIT Madras launches 3 beginner AI courses on SWAYAM Plus

Courses teach Python, AI tools, prompts

The lineup includes "AI for Aspiring Engineers" (think basics of Python and machine learning), "AI for Administrators" (using AI tools for smarter decisions), and "Prompt Engineering" (learning how to get better results from AI systems).

These courses are part of the popular "AI for All" campaign, which has already attracted thousands of learners.

If you want in, head over to swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in to sign up.