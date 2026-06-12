IIT Madras launches ANCHOR 3D brainstem map of 200+ regions

IIT Madras to map 100+ brains

ANCHOR came together with help from more than 200 researchers, engineers and technicians, working with 20 collaborators from different countries, backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and other supporters.

Over the next two years, the team aims to map over 100 whole brains, including those affected by conditions like Alzheimer's, pushing forward research on how our brains work and what goes wrong in disease.