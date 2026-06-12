IIT Madras launches ANCHOR 3D brainstem map of 200+ regions
Technology
IIT Madras has launched ANCHOR, a super-detailed 3-D map of the human brainstem, thanks to the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre.
Built using advanced imaging and AI technology, it maps over 200 key brainstem regions from prenatal stages to adulthood.
The best part? Anyone can explore it online at anchor.humanbrain.in.
IIT Madras to map 100+ brains
ANCHOR came together with help from more than 200 researchers, engineers and technicians, working with 20 collaborators from different countries, backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and other supporters.
Over the next two years, the team aims to map over 100 whole brains, including those affected by conditions like Alzheimer's, pushing forward research on how our brains work and what goes wrong in disease.