IIT Madras launches cellular brain mapping of 100 human brains
Technology
IIT Madras just kicked off a project to map 100 human brains, covering everything from fetal development to old age.
Announced by Prime Minister Modi, this effort aims for super-detailed, cellular-level brain maps to help us understand diseases and treatments better.
The process involves freezing donated brains and slicing them into thousands of ultra-thin sections, far more detailed than regular MRIs.
IIT Madras publishes DHARANI fetal atlas
Working with over 10 medical partners, IIT Madras will make these brain maps public so researchers everywhere can use them.
Their first release, the DHARANI fetal brain atlas, shows how committed they are to advancing neuroscience and sharing knowledge about how our brains grow and change over time.