IIT Madras launches PG diploma in manufacturing analytics
IIT Madras is launching a new one-year PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, starting September 7, 2026.
The program is designed for working professionals from large- and medium-scale manufacturing organizations and eligible graduates seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics.
Applications are open until May 31, and you'll need a relevant undergrad degree (like BSc Computer Science) to apply at code.iitm.ac.in/pgdma.
Course covers machine learning, generative AI
The diploma packs three terms of learning: from math basics and machine learning to deep dives into generative AI and hands-on manufacturing analytics projects.
The program is web-enabled, making it accessible to working professionals.
As Professor V. Kamakoti puts it, the course aims to help shape India's digital future in manufacturing with real-world skills that matter now.