IIT Madras launches road safety hackathon 2026 inviting AI solutions
Technology
IIT Madras launched the Road Safety Hackathon 2026, inviting students, engineers and technology enthusiasts aged 15 or older to use AI for solving real road safety problems in India.
You can pick from three challenge themes, DriveLegal, RoadWatch, or RoadSoS, and work solo or team up with friends.
Register on Unstop by April 15
Sign up on Unstop by April 15 (you've got until May 31 to submit your project).
The best ideas score cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000.
Plus, everyone who completes the first phase gets a certificate, so it's a win even if you're just starting out with tech and innovation!