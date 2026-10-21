IIT Madras launches UDYOG to train biotech and biomanufacturing students

UDYOG is open to pre-final and final-year B.Tech. M.Tech. and M.Sc. students in biotech or related fields.

Kicking off January 18, 2027 (with early-bird sign-ups closing December 15, 2026), it's part of IIT Madras's push to connect academics with industry needs through SynBioME, the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "AI also means Academia-Industry. It is becoming an absolute necessity that every discipline of Science and Engineering must look at this AI with care to make themselves relevant to the modern world. UDYOG is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras in this direction."

The program aims to boost your employability while also helping advance biotech research in India.