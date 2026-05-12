IIT Madras opens 2026 applications for 4 online B.S. programs
Technology
IIT Madras is now accepting applications for four online Bachelor of Science (B.S.) programs for 2026.
You can pick from Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Management and Data Science, or Aeronautics and Space Technology.
Applications are open until May 31. Just make sure you've finished Class 12, since selection happens through a qualifier exam.
Mostly online, in-person exams across India
These programs are designed to fit around your life: you can study primarily online, whether you're in college.
The only catch: exams happen in person at centers across India.