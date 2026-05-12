IIT Madras opens 2026 applications for 4 online B.S. programs Technology May 12, 2026

IIT Madras is now accepting applications for four online Bachelor of Science (B.S.) programs for 2026.

You can pick from Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Management and Data Science, or Aeronautics and Space Technology.

Applications are open until May 31. Just make sure you've finished Class 12, since selection happens through a qualifier exam.