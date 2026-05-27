IIT-Madras plans HYDRA Center to test model ships and submarines
Technology
IIT-Madras is planning the HYDRA Center at its Thaiyur campus near Chennai, a new facility with a one-half-kilometer-long tank to test model ships and submarines.
The idea is to help researchers figure out how these vessels handle things like resistance, stability, waves, and maneuvering, all in a controlled environment.
Mazagon Dock backs HYDRA with 4.5cr
The HYDRA Center is set to make India more self-reliant in designing warships and submarines.
Backed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), which pitched in ₹4.5 crore for a special water tunnel, the project also includes separate joint research between IIT-Madras and MDL on compact cooling tech for submarines.
Altogether, it's a big step forward for homegrown naval engineering and innovation.