IIT-Madras plans HYDRA Center to test model ships and submarines Technology May 27, 2026

IIT-Madras is planning the HYDRA Center at its Thaiyur campus near Chennai, a new facility with a one-half-kilometer-long tank to test model ships and submarines.

The idea is to help researchers figure out how these vessels handle things like resistance, stability, waves, and maneuvering, all in a controlled environment.