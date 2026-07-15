IIT Madras Pravartak launches executive programme in AI-Driven healthcare transformation

The course features weekend live sessions led by industry pros and an optional two-day campus visit at IIT Madras Research Park.

You'll need about six hours a week, and the fee is ₹154,900 plus GST (with an 8% early bird discount).

Graduates from any recognized university can apply, but medical graduates get preference.

After finishing, you'll earn a certification that could help you stand out as healthcare gets more tech-savvy.