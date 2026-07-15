IIT Madras Pravartak launches executive programme in AI-Driven healthcare transformation
Technology
IIT Madras Pravartak just rolled out a five-month online program called the Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation.
It's designed for healthcare folks who want to learn how AI can make things smoother in clinics, research, and patient care.
No tech background is needed.
Weekend sessions plus optional campus visit
The course features weekend live sessions led by industry pros and an optional two-day campus visit at IIT Madras Research Park.
You'll need about six hours a week, and the fee is ₹154,900 plus GST (with an 8% early bird discount).
Graduates from any recognized university can apply, but medical graduates get preference.
After finishing, you'll earn a certification that could help you stand out as healthcare gets more tech-savvy.