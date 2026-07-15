IIT Madras Pravartak launches free online AI and cybersecurity courses
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is now offering free online courses in AI and cybersecurity for students and teachers across India.
Announced today, the program is all about helping you pick up real-world tech skills that are actually useful: no fees, just learning.
The courses are created with Madhubun Educational Books and BodhBridge Education.
IIT Madras courses include live sessions
You'll get live sessions with industry pros, easy-to-follow study materials, case studies, and recorded lessons.
Students can dive into Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, or Design Thinking; teachers have options like Classroom Management and Leadership Development.
There are also offline classes at the IIT Madras campus or Research Park if you want hands-on experience.
To sign up (for free), just head to the Future Ready Courses section on the IIT Madras Pravartak website.