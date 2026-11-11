IIT Madras Pravartak launches free online courses for students, teachers
IIT Madras Pravartak is rolling out free online courses for school students (classes seven through 12) and teachers, with sign-ups open from November 2026 to January 2027.
The goal? Helping you pick up real-world skills in new tech fields and making classroom life smoother for educators.
Registration happens on the official website.
Pravartak offers AI EV entrepreneurship courses
The program covers basics of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and entrepreneurship through live sessions and hands-on projects.
Industry pros and IIT alumni will lead the sessions, plus you can earn a certificate from IIT Madras Pravartak when you finish.
More than 45,000 teachers have already joined similar training, so if you're curious or want to boost your skills, this could be a great opportunity!