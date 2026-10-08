IIT Madras rolls out PLUTO-H for game based stroke therapy
Technology
IIT Madras rolled out PLUTO-H, a new robot designed to help stroke patients regain hand movement.
Created by the R2D2 lab, this device turns repetitive rehab exercises into interactive games, so therapy feels less like a chore and more like play.
PLUTO-H helped 1,000+ patients by 2025
PLUTO-H is small enough to use right at your bedside or even at home. Its handles can be swapped out for different hand movements, letting therapists tailor each session.
By 2025, it's already helped more than 1,000 patients across 11 clinics in India and is being set up in more centers to reach even more people who need it.