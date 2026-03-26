IIT Madras sets up center to study spirituality, mental health
IIT Madras has established a Center for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society to explore how spirituality and meditation connect with science and everyday life.
The Center for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society will look at how these practices impact mental health and society, bringing together experts from fields like medicine, humanities, and architecture.
Center aims to find real-world solutions for mental health issues
The center aims to bridge the gap between spiritual practices and scientific research by studying things like consciousness and community well-being.
It was supported by a contribution of ₹5 crore from alumnus Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj (Science of Spirituality).
The hope is that this work will lead to real-world solutions for mental health, especially for students, and help make campus life healthier overall.