IIT Madras sets up center to study spirituality, mental health

Center aims to find real-world solutions for mental health issues

The center aims to bridge the gap between spiritual practices and scientific research by studying things like consciousness and community well-being.

It was supported by a contribution of ₹5 crore from alumnus Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj (Science of Spirituality).

The hope is that this work will lead to real-world solutions for mental health, especially for students, and help make campus life healthier overall.