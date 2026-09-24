IIT Madras SGBC digitizes donated brains producing nearly 1.5PB each

IIT Madras's Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) is taking brain research to the next level.

Since 2022, its team, led by Professor Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, has been turning donated brains into super-detailed digital images using advanced tech.

Each step, from freezing to scanning, creates a massive amount of data (think: nearly 1.5 petabytes per brain!)