IIT Madras SGBC digitizes donated brains producing nearly 1.5PB each
IIT Madras's Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) is taking brain research to the next level.
Since 2022, its team, led by Professor Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, has been turning donated brains into super-detailed digital images using advanced tech.
Each step, from freezing to scanning, creates a massive amount of data (think: nearly 1.5 petabytes per brain!)
SGBC studying neurological diseases with collaborators
SGBC has already 400+ donated brains and is now digging into how our brains work and what goes wrong with diseases like stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease.
Under Dr. Richa Verma, scientific director of SGBC, they're teaming up with top universities like Johns Hopkins and UC San Francisco to share knowledge globally and help unlock new ways to understand and fight these conditions.