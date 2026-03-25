IIT Madras startup 3D-prints and tests a rocket engine

Agnikul is backed by HDFC Bank

CEO Srinath Ravichandran shared that building the engine as one piece means no welding or assembly hassles, so there are fewer things that can go wrong.

Agnikul wants to launch rockets every 10 days once they're up to speed and is already talking with satellite operators about powering future space tech like data centers and manufacturing in orbit.

The startup has solid backing too, with support from HDFC Bank and others.