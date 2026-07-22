IIT Madras to host RISC-V Symposium in Chennai August 1-2
Technology
IIT Madras is set to host the third Digital India RISC-V Symposium on August 1-2, 2026, at its Research Park in Chennai.
Teaming up with MeitY and RISC-V International, this year's event is all about "Empowering Bharat's Semiconductor Future" and giving India's chip industry a serious boost.
IIT Madras director highlights semiconductor security
The symposium will bring together students, tech leaders, startups, and policymakers for live demos, startup showcases, and some solid networking.
V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted how secure semiconductor tech is key for India's digital growth and hopes this event sparks more collaboration and globally competitive innovations made right here in India.