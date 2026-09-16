IIT Madras to host SwaYaan Swarm Drone symposium Oct 12-16
IIT Madras is set to host a five-day Swarm Drone Technology symposium from October 12-16, 2026, as part of the SwaYaan initiative.
The event aims to give participants real experience with cutting-edge drone tech: think building quadcopters, running simulations, and learning how drones work together in swarms.
If you're interested, applications are open until October 5.
IIT Madras experts teach drone topics
You'll dive into topics like swarm intelligence, multi-drone coordination, and autonomous navigation, all taught by experts from IIT Madras's Aerospace Engineering Department.
There's also a chance to meet industry professionals and visit a drone tech company for some real-world perspective.
Perfect if you're curious about drones or want to break into this fast-growing field!
For registration-related queries, participants can contact aero.events@smail.iitm.ac.in.