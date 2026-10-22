IIT Madras to publish white paper on AI job impacts

The white paper will break down how AI could change the way we work and suggest ways for people to pick up new skills in industries most affected.

Kamakoti put it simply: AI is going to be a part of our lives.

Plus, IIT Madras is teaming up with Better India to roll out 500 videos showing real-world uses of AI.

The paper also calls for countries to agree on responsible rules for using AI so mistakes in one place don't create problems everywhere.