IIT Madras warns companies against disabling security during AI testing
Technology
Experts at IIT Madras are urging companies to keep their cybersecurity strong as they roll out new AI tools.
They've noticed that many businesses turn off important security features during AI testing, which leaves them wide open to cyberattacks, a real problem, especially after a recent series of highly disruptive cybersecurity crises driven by AI-accelerated threats.
AI governance conclave stresses cautious regulation
At the recent AI Governance Conclave, speakers stressed that India is taking a careful approach to regulating AI, aiming for a balance between innovation and safety.
The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) also shared research on how AI could impact jobs and highlighted the need for smaller, energy-efficient data centers to make tech more sustainable.