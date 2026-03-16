IIT Madras's EduReach helps schools go digital without breaking the bank
IIT Madras has rolled out EduReach, an open-source platform built for schools that don't have fancy tech setups.
It lets schools pick and choose features, like course management, analytics dashboards, and automated quizzes, so they can upgrade at their own pace without breaking the bank.
The platform can track learning trends at state, district, and student levels
EduReach tracks learning trends for whole states, districts, or even individual students. In Tamil Nadu, it has been used across government schools.
Plus, IIT Madras is planning cool updates like AI-powered question generation and interactive feedback right inside educational videos.
The goal is to reach over 11,000 schools by March end
With EduReach, even resource-limited schools can start their digital journey one step at a time.
Teachers get better tools to understand how students are doing, and make smarter decisions to help them learn more effectively.
By the end of this financial year (March 31, 2026), the goal is to bring EduReach to more than 11,000 schools.