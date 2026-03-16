IIT Madras's EduReach helps schools go digital without breaking the bank

EduReach tracks learning trends for whole states, districts, or even individual students. In Tamil Nadu, it has been used across government schools. Plus, IIT Madras is planning cool updates like AI-powered question generation and interactive feedback right inside educational videos.

The goal is to reach over 11,000 schools by March end

With EduReach, even resource-limited schools can start their digital journey one step at a time.

Teachers get better tools to understand how students are doing, and make smarter decisions to help them learn more effectively.

By the end of this financial year (March 31, 2026), the goal is to bring EduReach to more than 11,000 schools.