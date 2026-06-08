IIT Mandi introduces 3 BTech programs in quantum and analytics
Technology
IIT Mandi just announced three fresh BTech programs starting this year: Quantum Science and Engineering, Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, and Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.
These are designed to give students practical skills for careers in tech-driven fields: think everything from advanced computing to smarter farming.
Programs combine quantum, AI, IoT, simulation
The Quantum Science program dives into quantum computing, AI, and secure communications.
Agricultural Engineering is all about using AI, IoT, and automation for precision agriculture and sustainable food systems.
Chemical Engineering mixes classic chemical know-how with machine learning and process simulation, and you can even pick up a minor or double major if you want to broaden your horizons.