IIT Roorkee and INST Mohali develop self powered 3D-MIDAS bandage
Technology
IIT Roorkee and INST Mohali have developed a smart bandage called 3D-MIDAS that powers itself using your body's movements.
This new tech sends electrical signals to help wounds heal faster, and it doesn't need any batteries, wires, or an external power source.
Tests of 3D-MIDAS show 95% closure
Early lab and animal tests are promising: cells grew and moved much quicker, and wounds closed up to 95% in just two weeks.
The bandage is super stretchy, breathable, and keeps working even after lots of use.
Human trials are next before routine medical use.