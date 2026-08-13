IIT Roorkee launches 4-month certificate to build AI-powered business apps
Technology
IIT Roorkee just rolled out a four-month certificate program to help working professionals build AI-powered business apps: no coding skills required.
Announced on August 13, the classes happen on weekends and cost ₹109,000 plus GST.
Weekend hands-on sessions by IIT Roorkee
The course features hands-on sessions every Saturday and Sunday, focusing on real-world projects like automating workflows and creating AI assistants with tools such as ChatGPT, Dify, and Flowise.
To sign up, you'll need a degree or diploma plus three years of work experience.
The curriculum also covers responsible AI practices and gets you ready to use these skills in your job or research.
For details, check IIT Roorkee's official site.