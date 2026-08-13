IIT Roorkee launches 4-month certificate to build AI-powered business apps

The course features hands-on sessions every Saturday and Sunday, focusing on real-world projects like automating workflows and creating AI assistants with tools such as ChatGPT, Dify, and Flowise.

To sign up, you'll need a degree or diploma plus three years of work experience.

The curriculum also covers responsible AI practices and gets you ready to use these skills in your job or research.

For details, check IIT Roorkee's official site.