IIT Roorkee launches online postgraduate certificate for AI business applications
Technology
IIT Roorkee just rolled out a new online Postgraduate Certificate in Building AI-Powered Business Applications, made for working professionals in tech, data, and product roles.
The course runs six to 11 months with live weekend classes, so you can upskill without quitting your job or missing out on real life.
Course offers practical projects and mentorship
You'll dive into everything from AI basics and machine learning to generative AI, large language models, and the ethics of using AI at work.
The program mixes hands-on projects with guidance from IIT Roorkee faculty and industry professionals.
Finish the course, and you'll earn a Postgraduate Certificate from IIT Roorkee plus executive alumni membership of the institute, helping you stay ahead as AI keeps changing the game.