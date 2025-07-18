IIT Roorkee's AI tool digitizes ancient Modi script manuscripts
IIT Roorkee has built MoScNet, an AI tool that turns old Modi script manuscripts into Devanagari text.
It's designed to help digitize and preserve India's medieval documents, supporting big projects like Digital India and Bhashini.
MoScNet works better than regular OCR tools
The team also released MoDeTrans—an expert-verified dataset of 2,000+ real Modi script images from different historical eras—to help researchers and developers.
MoScNet works better than regular OCR tools and is light enough for use even on basic devices.
About 40 million Modi-script documents still out there
With about 40 million Modi-script documents still out there, this tech helps unlock a huge part of India's past.
The goal is to make these texts easy for everyone to explore—and maybe even power future platforms like BharatGPT for smarter multilingual AI in India.