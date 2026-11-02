IIT Ropar event urges wise ethical AI, Stanford paper presented
Technology
At IIT Ropar's "Shaping the AI Mind" event, experts said it's time for artificial intelligence to be more than just smart: it should also be wise and ethical.
Dr. Ishan Shivanand from Stanford introduced a white paper proposing ways to build wisdom into AI, not just raw brainpower.
Dr Ishan Shivanand presents HEED framework
Dr. Shivanand shared the HEED framework (harm, ego, endurance, and discernment) to help AI make better decisions.
IIT Ropar's director announced plans to mix ancient Indian wisdom with technology in future AI models.
Speakers also highlighted teaching students both technical skills and moral values so they can use AI responsibly, while Aarti Samani, Founder of Shreem Growth Partners, called for stronger ethical oversight.