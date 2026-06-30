IIT Ropar's Annam. AI launches Hackcore 2026 agri AI hackathon

Hackcore applications close July 21

If you're a student, developer, researcher, or just passionate about agri-tech, you can apply by July 21 on Annam. AI's website.

Winners get a trip to Syngenta's research center in Italy plus Google Cloud credits to help build their projects.

Everyone gets mentorship from industry experts and hands-on research experience.

Dr. Pushpendra P Singh from Annam. AI says it's all about finding fresh solutions to help Indian farmers thrive in a changing climate.