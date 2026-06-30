IIT Ropar's Annam. AI launches Hackcore 2026 agri AI hackathon
Hackcore 2026 is here: an all-India hackathon from IIT Ropar's Annam. AI, teaming up with Google and Syngenta to solve big agricultural problems using AI.
The focus? Smarter crop health checks, better pest control, improved soil insights, climate-friendly farming ideas, and boosting the use of biological products.
Hackcore applications close July 21
If you're a student, developer, researcher, or just passionate about agri-tech, you can apply by July 21 on Annam. AI's website.
Winners get a trip to Syngenta's research center in Italy plus Google Cloud credits to help build their projects.
Everyone gets mentorship from industry experts and hands-on research experience.
Dr. Pushpendra P Singh from Annam. AI says it's all about finding fresh solutions to help Indian farmers thrive in a changing climate.