IIT Ropar's Annam. AI to set up 100 weather stations in Punjab

AI training program for rural youth

Alongside the tech rollout, Annam. AI is launching a fully funded AI training program for 10,000 students, rural youth, and agri-professionals.

The goal: Equip the next generation with digital skills to tackle climate risks and boost farm productivity.

At the Smart Agri Summit 2026, Project Director Pushpendra Singh said Annam. AI aims to combine real-time data with scientific insights to make farming more productive, sustainable and climate resilient.