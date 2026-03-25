IIT Ropar's Annam. AI to set up 100 weather stations in Punjab
IIT Ropar's Annam. AI is kicking off a nationwide weather intelligence network, starting with 100 free AI-powered weather stations in Punjab.
These stations will give farmers super-local, real-time weather updates to help them decide when to plant, water, and protect their crops, making farming decisions a lot smarter.
AI training program for rural youth
Alongside the tech rollout, Annam. AI is launching a fully funded AI training program for 10,000 students, rural youth, and agri-professionals.
The goal: Equip the next generation with digital skills to tackle climate risks and boost farm productivity.
At the Smart Agri Summit 2026, Project Director Pushpendra Singh said Annam. AI aims to combine real-time data with scientific insights to make farming more productive, sustainable and climate resilient.