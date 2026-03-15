IITK's AI-driven SATHEE study platform now supports 12 Indian languages
IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education just rolled out a new, AI-driven version of SATHEE, their free study platform for JEE, NEET, CUET, and more.
Unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, SATHEE now supports 12 Indian languages and aims to make tough exam prep way more accessible.
The upgraded platform brings in smart features
The upgraded platform brings in smart features like chat-based tutors, instant doubt-solving, visual explanations, personalized study plans, adaptive learning paths, and detailed mock test analytics.
The platform is designed to help students everywhere
SATHEE is designed to help students everywhere, especially those in rural or underserved areas, learn flexibly on their own terms.
No registration figures are provided in the source; verify the number and date with an official IIT Kanpur / Ministry of Education statement before publishing.
If you want to check it out or share with a friend prepping for exams: sathee.iitk.ac.in.