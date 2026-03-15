IITK's AI-driven SATHEE study platform now supports 12 Indian languages

The platform is designed to help students everywhere

SATHEE is designed to help students everywhere, especially those in rural or underserved areas, learn flexibly on their own terms.

No registration figures are provided in the source; verify the number and date with an official IIT Kanpur / Ministry of Education statement before publishing.

If you want to check it out or share with a friend prepping for exams: sathee.iitk.ac.in.