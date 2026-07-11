IITM climate study: Western Ghats may absorb CO2 by 2100 Technology Jul 11, 2026

A new study says the Western Ghats might become one of India's biggest carbon sinks by 2100, thanks to more plants absorbing CO2.

Researchers from IITM, Pune, used climate models and found that not just the Western Ghats, but also the Western Himalayas and Northeast India will play a big role in fighting climate change by soaking up a lot of carbon.