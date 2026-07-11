IITM climate study: Western Ghats may absorb CO2 by 2100
A new study says the Western Ghats might become one of India's biggest carbon sinks by 2100, thanks to more plants absorbing CO2.
Researchers from IITM, Pune, used climate models and found that not just the Western Ghats, but also the Western Himalayas and Northeast India will play a big role in fighting climate change by soaking up a lot of carbon.
Smrati Gupta: heat suppresses plant productivity
While extra CO2 and rainfall could boost plant growth, rising temperatures are still a worry.
As researcher Smrati Gupta explained, "Higher temperatures continue to suppress plant productivity during warmer years by increasing heat and moisture stress."
The team also pointed out that heatwaves and extreme weather could put ecosystems at risk, highlighting why better climate models are needed to plan for the future.