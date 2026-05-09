IITM Global opens $4.5 million Menlo Park hub for Indian startups
IIT Madras Global Research Foundation / IITM Global just opened a $4.5 million deep-tech hub in Menlo Park, near Silicon Valley.
Announced at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, this new space is all about helping Indian startups get noticed globally: think access to global markets, venture ecosystems, mentorship, research collaborations, and industry partnerships.
IITM Global plans East Coast center
With an initial $4.5 million investment from IITM Global, the hub will focus on research and startup incubation while providing access to global markets, venture ecosystems, mentorship, research collaborations, and industry partnerships.
Plus, IITM Global has also announced plans to establish a second center on the US East Coast, making it even easier for Indian innovators to break into international markets.