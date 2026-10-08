IITM Pravartak launches Agentic AI programme starting December 22 2026

IITM Pravartak, a Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, is rolling out the Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications, starting December 22, 2026.

The program is built for professionals who want to get hands-on with next-generation AI: think systems that can plan, adapt, and act on their own.

The course runs for five months with an extra six weeks of specialization, featuring weekly live sessions led by domain experts, along with select live masterclasses led by IITM Pravartak lead faculty.