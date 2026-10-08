IITM Pravartak launches Agentic AI programme starting December 22 2026
IITM Pravartak, a Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, is rolling out the Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications, starting December 22, 2026.
The program is built for professionals who want to get hands-on with next-generation AI: think systems that can plan, adapt, and act on their own.
The course runs for five months with an extra six weeks of specialization, featuring weekly live sessions led by domain experts, along with select live masterclasses led by IITM Pravartak lead faculty.
Graduates receive IITM and IBM certificates
Agentic AI is a leap beyond traditional models: it's about building AIs that can handle real-world changes without constant human input.
This skill set is in high demand, especially in fields like logistics and finance where smart automation makes a big difference.
Graduates will earn two verified digital certificates from IITM Pravartak and three IBM completion certificates in AI Agent Building, GenAI for Business, and Responsible AI, boosting their resumes for roles like agentic AI developer, which are quickly gaining traction according to recent LinkedIn trends.