IITs showcase cutting-edge AI solutions at India AI Impact Summit

IIT Kanpur launched an AI tool predicting Gurugram floods and a system that recovers more recyclables. IIT Bombay rolled out a satellite-powered tool to help small fishermen spot chlorophyll hotspots and new flood apps for live disaster updates. IIT Madras introduced Bodhan AI, which creates speech in multiple Indian languages, plus benchmarks for responsible and culturally sensitive AI.

Google's $15B investment in foundational AI infrastructure in India

With huge government and corporate backing—like Google's announced $15B investment to build foundational AI infrastructure in India and its America-India Connect initiative to deliver strategic fiber-optic routes, and government plans to add more than 20,000 GPUs for startups—the summit aims to make India a leader in fair, accessible AI.

The focus is on using tech for people, planet, and progress—making these innovations something to watch if you care about where tech is headed next.