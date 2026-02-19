IITs showcase cutting-edge AI solutions at India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 19-20), expecting 250,000 visitors and bringing together 300+ exhibitors from India and 30+ countries.
Top IITs are showing off their latest AI projects tackling real issues—from urban flood intelligence to waste recovery and sea monitoring.
Highlights from the IITs's latest AI projects
IIT Kanpur launched an AI tool predicting Gurugram floods and a system that recovers more recyclables.
IIT Bombay rolled out a satellite-powered tool to help small fishermen spot chlorophyll hotspots and new flood apps for live disaster updates.
IIT Madras introduced Bodhan AI, which creates speech in multiple Indian languages, plus benchmarks for responsible and culturally sensitive AI.
Google's $15B investment in foundational AI infrastructure in India
With huge government and corporate backing—like Google's announced $15B investment to build foundational AI infrastructure in India and its America-India Connect initiative to deliver strategic fiber-optic routes, and government plans to add more than 20,000 GPUs for startups—the summit aims to make India a leader in fair, accessible AI.
The focus is on using tech for people, planet, and progress—making these innovations something to watch if you care about where tech is headed next.