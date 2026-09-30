IMC 2026 New Delhi October 7-10 theme Scale Without Boundaries
India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 is happening in New Delhi from October 7-10, and it's all about making global connectivity bigger and better.
With the theme "Scale Without Boundaries," the event brings together tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators to talk about how digital frameworks can grow across borders.
The main focus? Fueling growth, creating new opportunities, building trust, and shaping the future.
IMC Srishti track spotlights AI networks
The Srishti track will spotlight cutting-edge tech like AI and next-gen networks.
Expect big names, like Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures, sharing how early investments and partnerships can help deep-tech ideas take off.
Plus, there'll be talks on how governments can set up smarter digital policies so everyone benefits as technology keeps evolving.