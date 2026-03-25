IMD develops indigenous digital weather monitoring system to boost forecasts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just launched its own digital weather monitoring system, aiming to deliver more accurate, real-time data while reducing dependence on imported technology.
Unveiled virtually on World Meteorological Day, the new setup is all about boosting forecast precision and supporting India's push for self-reliance in science.
The new setup will help reduce import dependence
This system marks a transition from mercury-based instruments to Wi-Fi-enabled digital sensors with phased replacement that track temperature, humidity, wind speed, and rainfall, sending geotagged updates instantly.
It also features automated quality checks and lets experts monitor everything remotely through online dashboards.
Built in just six months, it's set to help IMD work with Indian industries for large-scale production.
Officials said the move will improve forecasts for users such as farmers and disaster-response teams and help reduce import dependence and environmental risks.