IMDbPro launches free 1 year premium for Indian film professionals

Yaminie Patodia, Head of India at IMDb said, "At IMDb, we are making a significant investment in this community by removing barriers and giving professionals the tools they need to manage their careers, expand their networks, and get discovered. This is about meeting the industry where it is and helping the people behind great entertainment build careers that extend beyond borders," said Yaminie Patodia, Head of India at IMDb.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra credits IMDbPro with helping discover new faces and spark international projects; actor Kesav Binoy Kiron says it even helped him land an audition for an international project.

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