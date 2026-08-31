IMDbPro launches free 1 year premium for Indian film professionals
IMDbPro just rolled out a free one-year Premium membership for actors, directors, writers, producers, and crew members in India.
If you've got an IMDb name page and at least one credited project, you're in.
The membership unlocks tools for managing your profile, checking your STARmeter ranking, finding contact details for others in the industry, and networking: all at no cost.
IMDb's Patodia says program aids discovery
Yaminie Patodia, Head of India at IMDb said, "At IMDb, we are making a significant investment in this community by removing barriers and giving professionals the tools they need to manage their careers, expand their networks, and get discovered. This is about meeting the industry where it is and helping the people behind great entertainment build careers that extend beyond borders," said Yaminie Patodia, Head of India at IMDb.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra credits IMDbPro with helping discover new faces and spark international projects; actor Kesav Binoy Kiron says it even helped him land an audition for an international project.
If you're eligible, just register on its site: no auto-renewal or charges at the end of the membership period.