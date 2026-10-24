Imdelltra and Imfinzi cut death risk 58% in advanced SCLC
Technology
Big news in cancer treatment: Amgen's immunotherapy Imdelltra, when teamed up with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, has cut the risk of death by 58% for people with advanced small cell lung cancer.
Patients on this combo extended their median overall survival to 21.1 months compared with 12.7 months with AstraZeneca's drug alone.
Nearly 80% 1-year survival, Amgen optimistic
Fresh trial results show nearly eight out of 10 patients on the combo were still alive after one year, versus just over half on Imfinzi alone.
Amgen's Dr. Paul Burton, Amgen's chief medical officer, says this could change how doctors treat this tough cancer and bring real hope for better outcomes.