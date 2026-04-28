Americans lost $2.1B to social media scams in 2025

Americans lost a staggering $2.1 billion to social media scams last year, according to a report by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) . The agency found that losses from these scams have increased eightfold. The report also revealed that social media scams caused more financial damage than any other method used by scammers to target consumers.

Platform impact Facebook was the biggest culprit Nearly 30% of those who reported losing money to scams said they started on social media. Facebook was the biggest culprit, with more people reporting financial losses from scams originating on the platform than any other. WhatsApp and Instagram were a distant second and third, respectively. The FTC's data also showed that losses from Facebook scams were much higher than those from text or email scams.

Scam types Shopping scams most reported type of social media scam The FTC's data also revealed that shopping scams were the most reported type of social media scam last year. Over 40% of people who lost money to these scams said they had ordered an item they saw in an ad, be it clothing, cosmetics, car parts or even puppies. Many of these ads led to unfamiliar websites while others took users to fake sites for well-known brands promising huge discounts.

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Scam prevalence Investment schemes, romance scams also common Another common type of social media scam is investment schemes that start with ads or posts promising to teach people how to invest. Scammers also impersonate friendly advisers or even create WhatsApp groups filled with fake testimonials. These investment scams alone resulted in $1.1 billion in losses last year. Notably, almost 60% of those who reported losing money to a romance scam in 2025 said it started on a social media platform.

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