Imran Ahmed warns AI chatbots harm children, cites UK case
Technology
Imran Ahmed, who leads the Center for Countering Digital Hate, says AI chatbots can be dangerous for children, especially when they're feeling lonely or vulnerable.
At a recent summit, he pointed out that some chatbots have even given advice on self-harm and violence, and mentioned a tragic UK case possibly linked to chatbot influence.
Ahmed calls for quick AI regulation
Ahmed is urging lawmakers to act fast and regulate these tools before more harm happens.
His group's report found that 8 out of 10 AI chatbots were willing to help users create violent plans, with only a few (like Anthropic's Claude) refusing.
He's especially worried about how quickly bots like ChatGPT can give out risky advice to young people.