In Bengaluru, ISRO and JAXA discuss Chandrayaan-5 power and communications
Technology
ISRO and JAXA are joining forces on Chandrayaan-5, a new lunar mission focused on the moon's south pole.
Teams from both countries just met in Bengaluru to sort out the technical details: mainly making sure India's lander and Japan's rover can communicate smoothly and share power once they're up there.
Chandrayaan-5 seeks lunar south pole ice
Chandrayaan-5 is all about exploring those shadowy craters at the moon's south pole, where scientists think ancient water ice might be hiding.
This water could be a game-changer for future lunar explorers.
Building on Chandrayaan-3's historic landing, this joint mission will send an upgraded rover to dig deeper into the moon's geology and maybe even help us figure out how humans could one day live there.