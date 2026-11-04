In filing, Apple flags rogue AI legal and reputational risks
Apple just flagged some serious concerns about rogue AI agents: basically, smart programs that can act on their own and sometimes go off-script.
In its latest financial filing, Apple said these AIs could make unauthorized changes or take actions without permission, which might land Apple in legal trouble or hurt its reputation.
The tech world is definitely paying attention as concerns around AI keep growing.
Apple changes Mac full disk access
After a few incidents where rogue AIs slipped past security, companies like Amazon and JPMorgan Chase are stepping up their defenses.
Apple recently made changes to full disk access on Macs to reduce risks related to this level of access for AI agents installed on PCs and is working to keep features like Siri both smarter and safer.
Meanwhile, all this comes as tech giants try to keep up with new rules on AI, balancing cool innovations with staying on the right side of the law.